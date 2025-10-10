Budget 2026: Gig, E-Hailing workers to get up to RM600 yearly under i-Saraan Plus

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said gig, e-hailing, and p-hailing workers will receive a matching contribution incentive of up to RM600 a year, or RM6,000 lifetime, under the new i-Saraan Plus scheme.

Meanwhile, the existing i-Saraan scheme for other informal workers will continue with matching contributions of up to RM500 a year, or RM5,000 lifetime.

“The initiative aims to strengthen social protection and encourage more self-employed individuals to contribute to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF).

“Under Budget 2026, the government will also bear 70% of the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) contribution under the Self-Employment Social Security Scheme for gig workers in non-mandatory sectors who register for the first time, and 50% for the second year,” he added.

Anwar also said jobseekers and fresh graduates who need to relocate for work will receive an incentive of up to RM1,000 from Perkeso, while the eligibility age for i-Suri contributors has been increased to 60 years, in line with the minimum retirement age.