Budget 2026 praised as people-centric and reform-driven by MPs

KUALA LUMPUR: The Budget 2026 tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been described as a rakyat-centric budget featuring key reform elements in national governance.

Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Seri R. Ramanan said the various initiatives announced clearly reflect the MADANI government’s concern for the people including through the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah programme.

The Sungai Buloh MP said the budget is also highly inclusive with allocations for the Indian and Chinese communities through the rebuilding of Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil Jeram and the 90 million ringgit allocation for improvements to Chinese New Villages and Indian Villages.

“This proves that this year’s budget is truly focused on the people,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby.

Earlier the Prime Minister tabled Budget 2026 themed Fourth MADANI Budget: A Budget for the People which aims to consolidate and optimise national resources through total public expenditure of 470 billion ringgit.

Anwar said the budget comprises 338.2 billion ringgit in federal operating expenditure and 81 billion ringgit in federal development expenditure.

Teresa Kok said the various governance-related announcements in Budget 2026 demonstrate the government’s seriousness in implementing institutional reforms including proposals to introduce new laws.

She said the budget also emphasises efforts to increase tax collection and strengthen enforcement agencies such as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission the Royal Malaysia Police and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department.

“In addition for the first time Parliament has been allocated 220 million ringgit including 5 million ringgit specifically to strengthen the select committees,” she said.

“Overall Budget 2026 not only protects the people but also advances reform rectifies existing weaknesses and builds a stronger economic foundation for the future.”

Meanwhile Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the proposed implementation of a carbon tax in Budget 2026 is appropriate to ensure industries are accountable for their carbon emissions.

He said the tax is consistent with global practices but the government should assess the rate and its impact on investors and the energy sector.

“We need to examine the direct impact on the affected industries and determine what percentage of tax should be imposed,” he said.

Datuk Awang Hashim said the implementation of the National Higher Education Fund Corporation loan repayment exemption for B40 students who complete their first-degree studies is a positive move but should be further detailed.

He said further clarification is needed to ensure the implementation does not cause confusion including on its mechanism and eligibility requirements. – Bernama