Budget 2026 praised for boosting private sector role in national unity

KUALA LUMPUR: Architects of Diversity (AOD) has welcomed Budget 2026’s continued focus on strengthening social cohesion through greater private sector participation.

The non-profit organisation specifically praised the RM5 million matching grant and tax exemption mechanism to encourage corporate contributions to the National Museum.

“This is an important step for social cohesion institutions to build deeper partnerships with philanthropic bodies,“ AOD said in a statement.

The group described this as a positive innovation that should be extended to other social cohesion initiatives by government agencies and non-profits.

AOD also welcomed the significantly increased allocation for Rukun Tetangga, which jumps from RM20 million in 2025 to RM55 million in 2026.

“As community-run organisations, we believe that the increased investment in Rukun Tetangga demonstrates a renewed commitment to empowering local communities as the first line of defence against social fragmentation,“ the statement read.

“These neighbourhood-based structures are crucial in fostering trust, cooperation and mutual understanding among Malaysians of different backgrounds.”

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the RM55 million allocation when tabling Budget 2026 last Friday to strengthen Rukun Tetangga MADANI’s role in mobilising multi-racial family activities.

The government also provided an initial RM5 million through a matching grant to encourage corporate sector, philanthropist and heritage expert participation in rejuvenating the National Museum as an institution preserving history and national identity. – Bernama