Budget 2026: RM10 million to continue rare earth mapping activities - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Rare earth resource mapping activities will continue with an allocation of RM10 million, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said the government will focus on developing downstream activities, including via international joint ventures led by Khazanah Nasional Bhd.

The government is supporting the development of economic activities on the northern border, such as Delapan in the Bukit Kayu Hitam Special Border Economic Zone, with an investment of RM2.7 billion.

It has emerged as a modern growth hub, Anwar said when tabling Budget 2026 at the Dewan Rakyat today. – Bernama