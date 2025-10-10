Budget 2026: RM2 billion in education allocations to support poor families, special needs students

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to ensuring equal access to education, announcing a series of allocations under Budget 2026 aimed at supporting underprivileged students, strengthening early childhood education and improving facilities for children with special needs.

Anwar, who tabled the Budget in Parliament, said education remains a key investment for Malaysia’s future.

“To ensure children from low-income families receive quality education, RM150 million has been allocated for the Biasiswa Kecil Persekutuan, while RM870 million will go towards the Rancangan Makanan Tambahan, benefiting 870,000 pupils nationwide.

The Bantuan Am Persekolahan , previously limited to poor students up to Form 3, will now be extended to Form 5 with an allocation of RM180 million.

In addition, all 5.2 million government school students will receive RM150 in Bantuan Awal Persekolahan, totalling RM800 million.

Starting 2026, the aid will be distributed directly to parents through teachers to foster stronger ties between schools and families.

Anwar also announced that students from households earning below RM2,750 a month will be eligible for free education, further expanding access for those in need.

Under efforts to strengthen early childhood education, six new KEMAS kindergartens and nurseries will be built, including those in Kampung Lendu, Melaka, and Kampung Gong Beting, Dungun, Terengganu.

Unity nurseries across the country will also be upgraded with RM20 million, while 10,800 preschool, nursery, and kindergarten classrooms will receive smart televisions worth RM70 million to promote digital literacy.

To support parents raising children with special needs, Anwar announced that two new special education schools will be established in Kota Damansara, Selangor and Pasir Mas, Kelantan.

Additionally, 35 new special education blocks will be built at existing schools, costing RM700 million.

KEMAS kindergartens will also introduce “Tunas Istimewa” classes for children with mild autism in every state.

All 150,000 students with disabilities (OKU) will continue to receive a monthly allowance of RM150, with an allocation of RM270 million, while RM30 million has been set aside to make schools and facilities more OKU-friendly.

The Government will also tackle school dropout issues through the Anak Kita Programme, in collaboration with Yayasan Hasanah, with RM30 million allocated for intervention initiatives.

In line with the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK13), RM115 million will be channelled to strengthen teacher training and professional development, including preparation for the 2027 curriculum and STEM pedagogy training.