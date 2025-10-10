Budget 2026: STR Phase 4 disbursement brought forward to Oct 18 ahead of Deepavali

PETALING JAYA: In conjunction with the Deepavali festival, Phase 4 of the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) 2025, originally scheduled for November, will be advanced and disbursed starting Oct 18.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the move is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to ease the cost of living for citizens, noting that household expenses continue to rise despite positive economic indicators.

This year, the government has allocated RM13 billion for the STR and Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programs, benefiting nearly nine million recipients.

Payments for STR up to Phase 3, totaling RM6 billion, have already been completed.

“Alhamdulillah, monthly SARA disbursements have been well-received, with a 98% utilisation rate,” Anwar said.

“The targeted program ensures that funds are used for essentials such as food, medicine, and school supplies.”

SARA also benefits around 8,400 premises, including 2,000 small retail shops.

The program will be expanded to include more rural small retail shops and cooperative stores, offering a wider range of local products to support both consumers and local businesses.