Budget 2026: Tax relief for childcare extended to age 12 to support working parents

PETALING JAYA: The government has proposed to extend the RM3,000 individual income tax relief on childcare or preschool fees for children up to six years old to also cover registered day-care centers and transit care centers for children up to 12 years old, effective next year.

Speaking during the tabling of Budget 2026 in Parliament today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim highlighted the importance of supporting working parents, especially women, in balancing family and career responsibilities.

“The future of the nation rests on the shoulders of women.

“They sacrifice without seeking recognition—educating the next generation, driving the economy, and acting as the backbone of the family,” he said.

Anwar said that women’s participation in corporate leadership has shown encouraging progress.

As of 1 October, 45% of publicly listed companies have met the 30% female board representation target, although eight companies still have no women on their boards.

He added that the Securities Commission will intensify efforts to further enhance women’s participation in corporate governance, reinforcing the government’s commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment.