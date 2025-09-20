Budget 2026 to focus on investments, automation and better jobs

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Budget 2026 will focus on policies to boost investment, upgrade automation and digitalisation, and create more lucrative jobs for Malaysians.

Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong confirmed his ministry has submitted its proposals to the Finance Ministry.

He stated that the final decision rests with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim ahead of the budget presentation on 10 October.

“The government’s direction is clear,” Liew told reporters after launching the Good Job Career Fair at the University of Reading, EduCity.

“We want to create better jobs for Malaysians and push our industries towards greater adoption of automation, artificial intelligence (AI) and digitalisation.”

Liew emphasised the broader goal of accelerating Malaysia’s transition into a technology-driven economy.

“We want to move from being known as a trading nation to one that creates and innovates.”

“The shifting must be from ‘Made in Malaysia’ to ‘Made by Malaysia’, with more intellectual property and innovation originating here.”

Liew also highlighted that Malaysia had surpassed RM1 trillion in exports despite global economic headwinds.

He attributed this partly to companies relocating to Malaysia under the China Plus One strategy over the past two to three years.

The Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry announced that Malaysia’s trade performance grew by 3.8% year-on-year to RM1.98 trillion in the first eight months of 2025.

Exports rose by 3.9% to RM1.03 trillion, while imports increased by 3.6% to RM945.62 billion.

Exports exceeded the RM1 trillion mark in August, one month earlier than in 2024, led by electrical and electronic products, machinery, optical and scientific equipment, and palm oil products. – Bernama