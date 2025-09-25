Good news for all Malaysians! Starting September 30, the BUDI Madani RON95 (BUDI95) initiative officially launches — offering RON95 petrol at a subsidised price of just RM1.99 per litre.

But how do you know if you’re eligible for the subsidy?

It’s easy — just visit the official portal at www.budimadani.gov.my and click on the BUDI Madani RON95 section.

No registration required. Simply click on “BUDI95 Individu” and enter your MyKad (IC) number. The system will instantly tell you whether you qualify for the subsidised rate.

As announced by the Ministry of Finance, each eligible Malaysian will receive a monthly quota of 300 litres of RON95 petrol.

However, e-hailing drivers are exempted from the 300-litre limit and can apply for a higher quota through the same portal.

