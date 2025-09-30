BUDI95 kicks off: Motorists eager to be among the first to benefit

KUALA LUMPUR: Petrol stations in the capital and several states saw a lively crowd as the BUDI MADANI RON95 (BUDI95) initiative expanded to 16 million Malaysians, effective from midnight.

Some motorists waited until midnight, including night-shift workers, to be among the first to enjoy BUDI95’s RON95 price of RM1.99 per litre.

Checks at several petrol stations found that the verification process ran smoothly, thanks to staff members who had been on hand to ensure seamless transactions since early evening.

Individuals interviewed expressed satisfaction with BUDI95, praising the simple process: verifying eligibility with their MyKad at petrol stations and paying via their preferred method, whether cash, credit or debit card, or e-wallet.

They praised the initiative’s convenience, saying it reflects the government’s commitment to people-friendly policies.

Operator of a petrol station on Jalan Tun Razak here, Wan Muhammad Hafidz said his team had spent over a week preparing to ensure the smooth implementation of BUDI95 at the premises, noting that staff are ready to assist customers with any transaction issues.

“We have been preparing our systems and training staff for over a week to handle the 30th of this month,” he said tonight.

Meanwhile, 32-year-old administrative assistant Safiyyah Affandi said the process was straightforward and trouble-free.

A social media host from Batu Pahat, Johor, Amirul Hakim, 22, said refuelling his vehicle took less than two minutes.

“Very easy, done in under two minutes,” he said, praising the smooth process.

In SELANGOR, Mohamad Johari Mustaffa, when met at Petron Batu Tiga in Shah Alam, said he did not encounter any problems in accessing the BUDI95 initiative.

The 23-year-old factory worker said he is still getting used to using MyKad for the subsidy, but believes it is simple and easy to master.

Meanwhile, 34-year-old lorry driver I. Ahrishan said he saved about RM1.50 after refuelling his motorcycle, which he uses to commute to work.

In PERAK, 42-year-old toy model designer Oh Jee Shyan waited until midnight to be among the first to enjoy the RON95 petrol subsidy at a petrol station on Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah, Ipoh.

Spending about RM400 a month on petrol, he said BUDI95 lets him save roughly RM12 per fill-up, easing his monthly expenses.

University student Rania Ardini Mohd Asri, 21, experienced trouble on her first attempt with the MyKad reader, but the petrol station staff quickly made the process smooth.

In PAHANG, 69-year-old security guard P S R Sundra Moorthi described the government’s initiative as a two-pronged effort, helping the public save while allowing the government to address subsidy leakages.

“We welcome this positive initiative, especially as getting subsidised petrol is so easy with an ID card. I hope it continues long-term,” he said at a Kuantan petrol station.

In TERENGGANU, 37-year-old food stall worker Saiful Lizam said that with BUDI95, he can cut the cost of refuelling his motorcycle from RM6 to RM4.47.

Civil servant Sulaimi Said, 58, said he was pleasantly surprised by how quick and easy the MyKad verification for BUDI95 was.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, 28-year-old civil servant Mohd Hafiz Abdul Rahim, who commutes daily from Kajang to Seremban, expressed relief as the BUDI95 initiative will ease his financial burden, noting that the process is also straightforward.

Hotel worker Sharizal Ismail, 51, who commutes from Kuala Lumpur to Bandar Sri Sendayan, said he normally spends RM200 a month on petrol for his car and another RM200 for his motorcycle, but with BUDI95, his expenses could drop by 20 to 30 percent.

In JOHOR, R. Puspalata, 30, expressed gratitude, saying the money saved can be used to buy essential items.

Also expressing thanks, gig worker Muhammad Iqbal Mohd Nizar, 24, said the BUDI95 initiative provides relief to workers who rely heavily on daily vehicle use.

In KELANTAN, 55-year-old kuih seller Adenan Hussin from Kampung Dewan Beta said he waited until midnight to be among the first to enjoy the BUDI95 initiative.

In PERLIS, 28-year-old delivery worker Muhamad Shafiq Mohamad Fauzi, when met at a petrol station in Kubang Gajah near Arau, said he deliberately waited until midnight to refuel his motorcycle, adding that he was pleased to save RM1.53.

Meanwhile, a public university lecturer, Shahrir Rizal Kasjoo, in his 40s, said he saved about RM11 refuelling his Mitsubishi Xpander and expressed his gratitude to the MADANI Government for implementing the initiative.

A petrol station on the North-South Expressway in Sungai Dua, PENANG, saw a surge in customers as BUDI95 took effect.

Muhammad Irfan Mohd Hafizi, 21, from Desa Murni and a student at Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia, Johor, who was excited to be among the first to enjoy BUDI95 at RM1.99 per litre, said the initiative would help ease his living expenses.

Students in KEDAH, Chong Yi Kent and Cheong Phey Qi, both 24, and a housewife from Alor Setar, Fatin Norshalihah Azman, 30, said they were excited to use BUDI95, noting how user-friendly the system is.

MELAKA saw a calm scene at midnight, with petrol station worker Nazri Shah attributing the slower turnout to it being a weekday and school day.

BUDI95 was rolled out in phases, starting on Sept 27 with 300,000 police and military personnel, then extended to Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) recipients from the B40 category, and from midnight, 16 million Malaysians can now benefit.

BUDI95 offers a simple transaction process, requiring only a valid MyKad or driving licence for automatic eligibility verification, while payments can be made via the user’s preferred digital wallet app.

Each eligible Malaysian will receive a monthly RON95 subsidy of up to 300 litres, while e-hailing drivers are exempt from the cap and can apply for additional allocation to support their work.

The government urges Malaysians to verify that their MyKad and driving licence details are accurate to ensure BUDI95 eligibility via the official portal at www.budimadani.gov.my. - Bernama