PUTRAJAYA: The server system for the BUDI MADANI RON95 (BUDI95) petrol subsidy initiative is capable of processing 30,000 transactions per minute, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, added that the enhanced server capacity is designed to prevent technical disruptions, such as those experienced under the earlier Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) aid programme.

“The aim is to avoid the issues we faced during the initial rollout of SARA. The BUDI95 system has a much larger server capacity.

“SARA was originally designed for a smaller group, and we learned from that experience. While SARA was able to process 3,000 transactions per minute, BUDI95’s server can handle 10 times that capacity, processing over 30,000 transactions per minute,” he said during the Finance Ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

Also present were Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying and Treasury Secretary-General Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican.

He said the RON95 targeted subsidy reflects the MADANI government’s approach to addressing leakage and smuggling of RON95, while ensuring the continued welfare of the people.

On Sept 22, Anwar announced that the price of RON95 petrol would be reduced to RM1.99 per litre, down from RM2.05 per litre, effective Sept 30, under the BUDI95 targeted subsidy scheme.

All Malaysian citizens with a valid driver’s licence are eligible for the RON95 subsidy. Based data from the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and the National Registration Department (JPN), it is estimated that over 16 million people will qualify for the subsidy.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister dismissed claims from some quarters that the implementation of BUDI95 would inconvenience the public due to the requirement to use an identity card when purchasing petrol.

He said the use of the identity card should not be an issue raised by certain parties, as the BUDI95 initiative is designed to benefit the majority of Malaysians, allowing them to enjoy among the lowest petrol prices in the region.

“There’s no such thing as a perfect system. However, the (BUDI95) system benefits the vast majority of the people,“ said Anwar.

Elaborating on the BUDI95 initiative, Anwar explained that it was implemented to ensure that only Malaysian citizens benefit, while preventing foreign nationals from accessing subsidised fuel prices, as they had previously been able to do.

“When we lower the price for citizens, we need to define who qualifies as a citizen. Otherwise, others, such as foreigners, could benefit. Foreigners are not our citizens, and they don’t contribute to taxes like we do. Therefore, they are not entitled to the subsidised price,“ he said.

“Foreigners in Malaysia, meaning non-citizens who reside here and have registered Malaysian vehicles, will still enjoy a relatively low price of RM2.60, but not the full subsidy. If the vehicle has a foreign plate number, they will pay for RON97,“ Anwar added.

Anwar also urged the public not to panic or rush when the BUDI95 system is implemented on Sept 30.

In recognition of the contributions of the nation’s security forces, around 300,000 police and military personnel will begin to enjoy the RM1.99 per litre price for RON95 starting tomorrow (Sept 27), ahead of the official implementation date.

Recipients of the Rahmah Cash Assistance (STR) will be able to access the subsidised fuel starting Sept 28, followed by an estimated 16 million Malaysians aged 16 and above who hold a MyKad and an active driver’s licence on Sept 30.

The public is advised to check their eligibility for the subsidised RON95 price on the www.budimadani.gov.my portal or call the helpline at 1300-88-9595 for any inquiries. - Bernama