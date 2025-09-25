BUDI95 programme to impact unlicensed drivers, says activist

KUALA LUMPUR: The BUDI MADANI RON95 initiative is anticipated to significantly raise road safety awareness, particularly among private vehicle owners and drivers lacking a valid driving or riding licence.

Road safety and sustainable transport activist Shahrim Tamrin stated that the programme would directly impact three primary groups: vehicle owners without a licence, individuals who have failed to renew expired licences for over three years, and those who have never held a driving or riding licence.

He noted that these groups are especially prevalent in small towns, rural areas, villages, and plantations.

Shahrim, a former board member of the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research, attributed the issue to a lack of strict control within the automotive industry, which permits vehicle purchases without requiring proof of a valid driving licence.

“It has been common practice in the automotive industry, without government regulation, for individuals without a driving or riding licence to buy new or used cars or motorcycles from dealers,” he said in a statement.

According to him, weak enforcement regarding the renewal of road tax and insurance has further exacerbated the situation.

Data from the Road Transport Department reveals a significant gap between the number of vehicles purchased and road tax renewals over the past seven years.

Shahrim added that JPJ’s recent statement exposing 2.3 million inactive driving licences highlights the public’s casual attitude towards holding a valid licence.

He said the introduction of BUDI95 will directly and indirectly compel errant road users with inactive licences for over three years to retake the driving test.

Shahrim expects a ripple effect if the BUDI95 mechanism operates smoothly with a robust JPJ database over the next 24 months, particularly against stubborn groups who will be forced to validate their driving licences and road taxes.

He also suggested that BUDI95 could signal the government’s intention to draft new laws requiring a valid driving or riding licence for anyone wishing to own a motorised vehicle.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently announced a reduction in the price of RON95 petrol to RM1.99 per litre from RM2.05 as part of the targeted subsidy programme under BUDI95.

According to the Finance Ministry, the BUDI95 system will first be rolled out to 300,000 military and police personnel on Sept 27.

It will then be extended to Rahmah Cash Assistance recipients on Sept 28, and finally to 16 million Malaysians aged 16 and above with a MyKad and a valid driving licence on Sept 30. – Bernama