BUDI95 technical issues being resolved before September 30 launch

BUTTERWORTH: The Ministry of Finance is collaborating with the Road Transport Department to urgently resolve technical issues affecting the BUDI MADANI RON95 programme’s eligibility checking system.

Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying confirmed these efforts aim to address problems before the scheme’s official implementation on September 30.

She acknowledged receiving public complaints about individuals with valid driving licences and MyKad not appearing as eligible recipients.

Lim described these as isolated cases involving only a few individuals but emphasised the ministry takes them seriously.

“We did receive several complaints saying that they had a valid licence and MyKad, but were found to be ineligible,“ she told reporters after inspecting BUDI95 implementation for Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah recipients at a Jalan Raja Uda petrol station.

She urged the public to immediately check their eligibility status on the official BUDI MADANI website.

Those encountering problems should file complaints through the designated channels for immediate investigation and resolution.

Apart from the complaint service centre, people can contact the hotline 1300-88-9595 with their name, identity card number and valid driving licence details.

Lim assured all eligible Malaysians would receive their entitled BUDI95 benefits despite temporary technical issues.

“As long as the individual is an eligible Malaysian, they are 100% entitled to enjoy the benefits of BUDI95,“ she emphasised.

She advised the public to remain calm ahead of the full September 30 implementation and make purchases as usual.

Each eligible individual receives a monthly limit of 300 litres that can be purchased anytime during the period according to their needs.

Lim reported smooth implementation for STR recipients as the second group to enjoy the initiative starting today.

The ministry confirmed readiness through various payment methods including the Setel application, cash and Touch ‘n Go e-wallet.

Since September 25, approximately 8.1 million users have checked their eligibility via the official BUDI MADANI website.

This high response rate demonstrates significant public interest in the subsidised fuel programme. – Bernama