Government considers extending BUDI95 subsidies to passenger boat operators

LABUAN: The government is open to expanding the newly introduced BUDI MADANI RON95 initiative to benefit small-time passenger boat operators, particularly in Sabah and Sarawak.

Second Finance Minister Datuk Amir Hamzah Azizan said the government principally does not see any obstacle in extending the scheme to those involved in passenger boat operations.

He stated these operators play a vital role in serving local communities, especially in rural and island areas.

“The government is willing to work with the Sabah and Sarawak state governments on this matter,“ he told reporters after visiting the Petronas petrol station in Jalan Pohon Batu here today.

Amir Hamzah noted passenger boat operators are among the groups heavily reliant on subsidised fuel to sustain their operations and livelihood.

He began his two-day working visit to Labuan today to assess local economic conditions.

Discussions with relevant state authorities would help identify eligible operators and ensure fair implementation.

The minister emphasised the scheme must be implemented efficiently without abuse.

“BUDI95 was designed to directly channel subsidies to those who truly need them,“ he said.

He added that including small passenger boat operators would further strengthen the objective of targeted assistance.

The initiative recorded 3.7 million ringgit worth of RON95 purchases in just one day since its rollout.

This encouraging response came from eligible groups such as members of the armed forces, police, and recipients of the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah.

Amir Hamzah emphasised broadening the scheme would ease operating costs for passenger boat operators.

This expansion would also indirectly benefit residents who rely on water transport as their daily mode of travel. – Bernama