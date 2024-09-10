Build unity through stronger synergy between govt and people

KUALA LUMPUR: Efforts to strengthen national unity require the synergy of various parties including the people by participating in various programmes implemented by the government through the Ministry of National Unity.

The Ministry of National Unity secretary-general Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad said this synergy can be nurtured through various activities designed throughout the year, including Semarak Kenegaraan, Semarak Perpaduan, Kembara Perpaduan as well as programmes under Rukun Tetangga.

He said that until now, programmes involving various levels at the grassroots have been attended by more than 15 million Malaysians.

“These programmes are the platform for the people of various cultural, ethnic and religious backgrounds to interact and get to know each other and accept their similarities and differences.

“That’s why we emphasise the synergy aspect of people’s unity in every programme, in fact, we want to strengthen and expand it vertically and laterally,“ he said when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme tonight.

As a continuous effort, the ministry is also promoting the use of digital technology, the use of social media and so on as an additional platform to spread the organised programmes.

“Next year we aim to reach the participation of 20 million people and maybe to a stage later, all Malaysians will be involved in our programmes every year,“ he said.

In addition, Hasnol Zam Zam said the ministry is currently developing a Rukun Negara appreciation module and it is expected to be used next year, including being implemented in official government programmes.