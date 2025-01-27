Bukit Aman CID calls for review of outdated criminal laws

KUALA LUMPUR: The Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) sees the need to review several outdated crime prevention laws to better address current challenges.

Its director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said that among the laws to be proposed for review by the Home Ministry are those concerning punishments for offenders involved in gambling, prostitution, and vehicle theft, which are now seen as either irrelevant or too lenient, especially as the modus operandi of these crimes has evolved.

Crimes such as gambling and prostitution have grown increasingly sophisticated, due to advances in information technology.

“For instance, prostitution syndicates no longer operate from a fixed location. Bookings are now made via phone, and payments are transferred online. If a prostitute is apprehended, she may claim the act was consensual and not transactional.

“As a result, no arrests can be made because there is no identifiable victim,” he said, during an engagement session with journalists at Bukit Aman today.

Mohd Shuhaily added that the approval of gambling premises falls under the purview of local authorities, with the police only tasked with conducting security checks.

“In fact, the definition of gambling-related activities varies between states, particularly in the context of family entertainment and interactive entertainment centres,” he said.

He also pointed out that the punishment for vehicle theft, under Section 379A of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum prison term of seven years, is insufficient, especially as vehicle theft has evolved into a syndicated crime with international links.

“Investigations find that some stolen vehicles in the country are sent overseas and purchased by organised crime groups involved in fraudulent activities. Stricter laws and harsher punishments are necessary to combat this crime,” he said.

Touching on the proposed amendments to the Prevention of Crime Act (POCA) this year, Mohd Shuhaily expressed hope that the changes would be approved, to effectively tackle criminal activities, particularly serious crimes.