Malaysia launches initiatives to support small traders amid competition

KUALA LUMPUR: The Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry has implemented multiple programmes to assist small traders in marketing their products and expanding their business networks.

Deputy Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan revealed that these initiatives include live streaming sessions conducted through TikTok Studio to help traders promote their merchandise effectively.

“KUSKOP also provides guidance programmes through the National Entrepreneurship Institute and organises entrepreneurship events such as the Hawkers and Small Traders Day,” he stated during the Dewan Rakyat question-and-answer session.

Ramanan explained that business matching under the One District One Industry Programme enables entrepreneurs to connect with various business partners across different sectors.

“Through business matching under the One District One Industry Programme, entrepreneurs can expand their network with buyers, distributors, marketing agents, stockists, importers and supermarkets,” he added.

The deputy minister was responding to concerns from small traders who reported sales impacts from government initiatives offering lower-priced goods.

Ramanan acknowledged these concerns while emphasising that the affordable pricing initiatives align with the Malaysia MADANI framework focusing on public welfare.

“In this regard, a balanced approach is needed to ensure the needs of the lower-income group are met without jeopardising the survival of small traders, who are the backbone of the local economy,” he concluded. – Bernama