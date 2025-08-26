AKPS issues 17,000 NTL notices, seizes RM1.9mil goods

SEPANG: The Agensi Kawalan dan Perlindungan Sempadan Malaysia (AKPS) has issued more than 17,000 Not-to-Land (NTL) notices to foreign nationals since the start of this year, with the bulk of cases recorded at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pic) said a total of 17,658 foreigners were denied entry up to July 2025, of which 13,790 cases involved passengers at KLIA.

He added that AKPS also seized prohibited and unlicensed goods worth RM1.9 million during the same period.

“AKPS currently operates at 21 official entry points and will eventually take over all 123 entry points nationwide by January next year.

To date, the agency has a manpower strength of 5,180 personnel,” he said at a press conference after launching Benteng Persada at KLIA, here, today.

Saifuddin said the centralisation of border operations under AKPS has made the chain of command more effective, while the establishment of a “one-stop centre” has improved the clearance process for travellers and goods.

He also noted that the agency’s commitment to operational efficiency is being supported through closer collaboration with the Immigration Department and Customs Department, particularly with the use of Autogates and cargo scanners.