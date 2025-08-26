Public service complaints rise to 6,978 in first half of 2024 via SISPAA

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 6,978 complaints were received through the Public Complaints Management System (SISPAA) for the period from January 1 to June 30 this year, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said the number of complaints recorded in previous years was 3,862 in 2018; 5,097 (2019); 5,180 (2020); 6,597 (2021); 10,739 (2022); 10,020 (2023) and 12,958 (2024).

Dr Zaliha said the highest number of complaints were related to enforcement, facilities or infrastructure, customer expectations and service delivery.

“Through the SISPAA system, responses to complaints can be recorded and monitored more effectively and transparently by the Public Complaints Bureau (BPA) as well as the relevant ministries.

“The effectiveness of this system ensures that complaints are properly channelled to the responsible agencies, which is also one of the reasons behind the steady increase in the number of complaints over the years,” she said during the oral question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

She was responding to a question from Wong Shu Qi (PH-Kluang) regarding the number of complaints forwarded to SISPAA from 2018 to 30 June 2025.

According to Dr Zaliha, the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM), the Ministry of Works (KKR) and the Home Ministry (KDN) were among the agencies that recorded the highest number of complaints received through SISPAA during the period.

She explained that this was because these ministries oversee various key agencies that serve as the main point of contact for the public in service delivery, such as the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (under JPM), the Public Works Department (KKR) and the Immigration Department (KDN).

She said SISPAA is equipped with an assessment mechanism based on the complaint resolution time frame as stipulated in General Circular No. 2/2022, which is 15 days for non-complex complaints and up to 365 days for complex complaints.

If SISPAA finds that the complaint has not been resolved, SISPAA will meet with the agencies and ministries involved to try to assist in resolving the complaint, she added. - Bernama