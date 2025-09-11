Bullying cases in Malaysian schools rise sharply since 2022, says Suhakam

PUTRAJAYA: Bullying incidents in schools under the Ministry of Education have increased significantly since 2022, with more than 70% occurring annually in secondary institutions.

Human Rights Commission children’s chief commissioner Dr Farah Nini Dusuki revealed primary schools recorded 819 cases while secondary schools reported 3,064 incidents in 2022.

The numbers rose to 1,110 cases in primary schools and 5,418 in secondary schools during 2023, with 2024 seeing 1,992 primary and 5,689 secondary school bullying cases so far.

She described this trend as very worrying and emphasised the urgent need for specific anti-bullying legislation to protect children’s safety.

Malaysia must comply with Article 19 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child requiring protection from all forms of violence and abuse.

Farah Nini spoke during a town hall session on anti-bullying organised by the Prime Minister’s Department Legal Affairs Division.

She stressed that Malaysia currently lacks specific anti-bullying laws and relies only on school discipline and general legislation.

Comprehensive protection should include not just punishment but also rehabilitation, counselling support and family intervention.

Children represent the nation’s future investment and deserve a safer school environment, she added.

Countries like Japan and the Philippines have implemented specific anti-bullying laws since 2013 covering physical, emotional and property damage aspects.

Deputy Director General of Law Reform G. Thiyagu noted existing mechanisms include Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and the Online Safety Act 2024.

The Legal Affairs Division identified several legal gaps including the absence of a clear statutory definition of bullying.

Current approaches focus predominantly on criminal punishment rather than rehabilitation measures.

Court processes remain lengthy, technical and not child-friendly while civil cases involve high costs.

The town hall session featured Minister Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said alongside Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil and Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Various stakeholders participated in discussions about addressing Malaysia’s growing school bullying problem. – Bernama