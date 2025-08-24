Bullying culture risks creating generation without respect, compassion

MELAKA: The culture of bullying poses the risk of producing a generation that lacks respect and compassion for others.

Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam stated that bullying not only harms the mental and emotional well-being of victims but could also lead to tragic consequences.

He questioned whether bullying and the act of oppressing others could be left unchecked without firm action from everyone during the Melaka State Awards investiture ceremony at Seri Negeri.

In line with His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia’s call for a comprehensive anti-bullying campaign, Mohd Ali proposed the introduction of an education and competition-based programme under the theme ‘Kesopanan dan Kesusilaan’ (Courtesy and Morality).

He emphasised that the programme should begin from primary school level up to universities and training centres, both public and private, to foster noble values among the younger generation.

Mohd Ali stressed that the fifth principle of the Rukun Negara must truly be embraced and practised in daily life across all levels of society.

“Before doing something, we must ask ourselves whether it is courteous and moral,“ he said.

He added that the family institution plays a vital role in cultivating courtesy and morality from childhood, in line with Islamic teachings and the guidance of Prophet Muhammad SAW.

Mohd Ali noted that other religions also emphasise the same values of respect and compassion.

He extended condolences to the family of Zara Qairina Mahathir, who died on July 17 in a suspected bullying incident at the hostel of Sekolah Menengah Agama Tun Datuk Mustafa Limauan, Sabah.

Mohd Ali also upheld the decree of the King, who has called on the government to implement a comprehensive anti-bullying campaign starting from the primary school level. – Bernama