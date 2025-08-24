Indonesia must build from villages to match big nations, says minister

JAKARTA: Indonesia must develop its villages boldly to achieve parity with major global powers according to Minister of Transmigration Muhammad Iftitah Sulaiman.

He emphasised that true national advancement originates from grassroots development during the briefing and send-off of the Patriot Expedition Team in Jakarta.

“If we want to be on par with big nations, we must be brave to develop from the villages, open new frontiers, and strengthen the people’s economy,“ he stated.

Sulaiman noted that developed nations demonstrate excellence not only through technology and capital but through innovative human resources willing to reach remote regions.

He highlighted South Korea’s Saemaul Undong, China’s poverty-reducing rural development, Germany’s local economic communities, and United States frontier development as successful models.

“Transmigration is one way to achieve this. This is where the Patriot Expedition Team comes in,“ he added.

The TEP programme will develop policy recommendations and create integrated economic strategies across multiple sectors according to the minister.

This initiative specifically bridges academic knowledge with practical policymaking to ensure direct community benefits.

“This programme is different from research, community service, or work-study activities that often end up as mere reports. The Patriot Expedition Team ensures knowledge reaches the people,“ Sulaiman emphasised.

The team will research and map economic potential in transmigration areas to establish new national growth centres.

Their comprehensive approach includes regional evaluation, commodity development, governance strengthening, and sustainable infrastructure building.

“All of this is based on research and studies of regional potential, making transmigration the key to Indonesia’s future,“ Sulaiman pointed out. – Bernama-ANTARA