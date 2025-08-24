40% of helmets exchanged in Negeri Sembilan fail safety standards

NILAI: Approximately 40% of helmets exchanged under the Free Helmet Exchange Programme at the MADANI Rakyat Programme in Dataran Nilai failed to meet required safety standards.

Negeri Sembilan Road Transport Department director Hanif Yusabra Yusuf identified multiple types of non-compliant helmets during the exchange initiative.

These included helmets without SIRIM certification marks, cracked helmets, helmets without proper padding, and still-used half-shell helmets.

Hanif emphasised that wearing proper helmets is crucial for reducing injury risks during accidents.

“Most fatal accident cases are caused by head injuries, so wear helmets properly, with the SIRIM mark and in compliance with safety standards, as this can significantly reduce the risk of death,“ he stated.

The Negeri Sembilan JPJ collaborated with the Transport Ministry to distribute three thousand adult helmets over three days.

They also provided seven hundred bottles of engine oil for motorcyclists to benefit from free oil changes during the programme. – Bernama