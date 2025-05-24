KUANTAN: Bumiputra students who obtain 10As and above in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination are guaranteed places in two institutions under Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA), said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said MARA had also agreed to offer full scholarships to outstanding students who were pursuing their studies at Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) and Universiti Poly-Tech Malaysia (UPTM).

“But I also want to give an opportunity to students who obtained 5A to 10A to be given a place at the university,” he said in his speech before launching the 2025 National Level MARA Education Foundation (YPM) Squad at the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Silver Jubilee Hall here today.

Also present were Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and MARA chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

The YPM Squad was mobilised as a platform to expand access to quality education to rural and B40 students, while also fostering the values ​​of leadership, volunteerism, entrepreneurship and unity among the younger generation.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, also advised students who are less outstanding in academics to continue their studies in the field of Technical Education and Training and Vocational (TVET) in 1,398 institutions nationwide.

“Although applications for admission to TVET institutions for the July session only opened on April 15, I am very grateful that the number of applications has jumped to 126,000,” said Ahmad Zahid who is also the chairman of the National TVET Council.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said he would be requesting an allocation of more than RM4 billion for MARA’s expenses in next year’s budget to be presented this October.

He said the allocation was, among other things, to empower the nation’s agenda, including to carry out various educational programmes that benefit the young.

Meanwhile, Wan Rosdy said the state government was strengthening its commitment to producing young leaders through the Pahang Lead Programme by approving an allocation of RM2 million for its implementation this year.

He said the programme, which was first introduced in 2024, was a strategic initiative of the Pahang Foundation and the Pahang Education Department, involving more than 261,000 secondary school students throughout the state.

The Pahang state government also channeled RM500,000 for supports education initiatives under YPM.