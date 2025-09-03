Bung Moktar claims wife never informed him of Felcra investment fee

KUALA LUMPUR: Kinabatangan Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin testified that his wife never informed him about an introduction fee she received regarding Felcra’s unit trust investment.

The 65 year old politician stated this during cross-examination at the Sessions Court in his corruption trial involving 2.8 million ringgit.

Bung Moktar revealed he only learned about the payment when contacted by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

He confirmed his wife never consulted him about her investment plans or sought his advice on financial matters.

The Sabah BN chairman agreed that his wife did not need to use her personal income for family expenses.

Bung Moktar acknowledged that Zizie Izette was not involved in obtaining Felcra or Minister of Finance Incorporated approval for the 150 million ringgit investment.

He concurred with the defence lawyer’s assertion that his wife did not conspire with him to receive any money.

Bung Moktar faces two charges of accepting bribes totalling 2.2 million ringgit and 262,500 ringgit as inducement for Felcra’s unit trust investment approval.

He allegedly received the bribes through his wife from Public Mutual investment agents in June 2015.

Zizie Izette faces three charges of abetting her husband in the corruption case.

The hearing before Judge Rosli Ahmad will continue. – Bernama