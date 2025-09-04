Bung Moktar denies using position for RM2.8 million Felcra payment

KUALA LUMPUR: Kinabatangan Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has denied using his influence and position to secure RM2.8 million for himself and his wife from Felcra Berhad’s investment activities.

The 65-year-old politician made this statement during his defence trial at the Sessions Court where he faces three corruption charges totalling RM2.8 million.

Bung Moktar specifically rejected the prosecution’s suggestion that he used his role as non-executive chairman of Felcra Berhad to ensure the company invested in Public Mutual Berhad’s unit trust.

He also denied playing any active role in securing Felcra’s RM150 million investment in Public Mutual Berhad.

The Sabah BN chairman acknowledged that he never reported his wife’s RM2.8 million introduction fee to the Felcra Board of Directors.

Bung Moktar explained that reporting seemed unnecessary since the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission was already investigating the matter.

He disagreed with the prosecution’s claim that all his actions fell outside his duties and lacked written approval from the board.

Bung Moktar was initially charged on May 3, 2019, with two counts of accepting bribes totalling RM2.46 million to facilitate Felcra’s investment approval.

The charges allege he received bribes from a Public Mutual investment agent through his wife at a Public Bank branch in Taman Melawati.

An additional charge involves receiving RM337,500 in cash under his wife’s name for the same investment approval.

His wife, Datin Seri Zizie Izette Abdul Samad, faces three charges of abetting her husband in these alleged offences.

Judge Rosli Ahmad has scheduled the next hearing for September 24. – Bernama