Mindef updates its oversight, defence procurement measures: Khaled Nordin

PETALING JAYA: The Defence Ministry is currently progressing with the procurement of several high-priority strategic defence assets including warships, drones, fighter jets, and air defence systems, while implementing new oversight mechanisms to prevent a repeat of past project leakages such as the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) controversy.

In a written reply to Datuk Dr Ahmad Marzuk Shaary (PN-Pengkalan Chepa), Defence Minister Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin said the LCS project has reached 72.9% completion as of June 25, 2025, slightly behind the original 76.1% target due to rework on piping and cable systems following recommendations from design authority Naval Group.

“The first LCS vessel entered the ‘Setting to Work’ phase in May and is scheduled for its first sea sailing in December 2025,” he said.

The second ship, which underwent a technical downslip in May, is expected to begin harbour and sea acceptance tests before being delivered to the Royal Malaysian Navy in April 2027.

Construction of LCS3 to LCS5 is currently on schedule, with delivery of LCS3 planned in 2027 and the remaining ships to follow every eight months, concluding in 2029.

The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) is also acquiring three ANKA unmanned aerial systems (UAS) from Turkish Aerospace Industries, with 99% of assembly and 85% of system integration completed. The drones are slated for delivery in February 2026.

On air defence, the GM400a long-range radar system under development in Bintulu has reached 60% completion and is expected to be operational by April 2027.

RMAF is also acquiring 18 FLIT-LCA aircraft from Korean Aerospace Industries, with 69.47% of work completed, 3.47% ahead of schedule.

These deliveries are scheduled from October 2026 to August 2027.

Additionally, two maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) from Leonardo S.P.A. are under procurement, with one expected by June 2026 and the second by September 2026. The project currently stands at 65.8% completion, ahead of its 52.4% contractual timeline.

To ensure transparency and prevent mismanagement, Khaled said the ministry is engaging central agencies such as the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Economy, Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU), and the Attorney-General’s Chambers in project monitoring.

“We’ve also established a Development Action Committee chaired by the Defence Ministry secretary-general, and another at ministerial level, to ensure procurement stays on schedule,” he said, adding that regular site visits, domestic and international, are being conducted to track progress.