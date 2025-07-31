Johor and Singapore enhance public health cooperation in strategic talks

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor and Singapore have deepened their public health cooperation following high-level discussions between Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Singapore’s Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

The meeting, held in Singapore, focused on strengthening healthcare systems, workforce development, and cross-border health initiatives.

Onn Hafiz highlighted the importance of data sharing and mutual learning to improve healthcare responsiveness.

“We agreed that data sharing and mutual experience are crucial to accelerate the development of a more inclusive and responsive healthcare system,“ he said in a Facebook post.

The talks also explored collaboration under the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), particularly in medical technology, health investment, and medical tourism.

Johor proposed joint training programs with Singaporean health institutions, including a potential ‘sandbox’ framework for progressive health policies.

Both sides emphasised structured workforce mobility through formal channels.

“Any labour mobility initiative should be carried out through formal channels and transparent bilateral frameworks,“ Onn Hafiz added.

The meeting coincided with Onn Hafiz’s official visit to Singapore as the 82nd recipient of the Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship, recognising his leadership in public policy. - Bernama