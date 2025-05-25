PETALING JAYA: An accident involving a cross-border bus and a car occurred early yesterday morning at the Malaysia-Singapore border via the Woodlands crossing.

According to The Straits Times, the 5.28am incident happened when a bus collided head-on with a Singapore-registered car, which was heading towards Johor Bahru, before safety barriers had been put in place.

A video shared in the Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers (MSBC) Facebook Group shows three ambulances and several Fire and Rescue Department vehicles at the scene before the checkpoint became congested.

Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) confirmed that no passengers on the bus were injured, with the bus driver declining medical assistance.

However, the car’s driver and three passengers were taken to hospital for further treatment.

“This accident should not have happened. ICA is treating the matter very seriously and is assisting the traffic police, who are investigating,” ICA said in a statement.

The collision also caused an oil spill, resulting in a three-hour lane closure. Authorities completed the cleanup and reopened the affected lanes at 9.09am.