PETALING JAYA: A 34-year-old businessman lost RM2.4 million involving the purchase of a Lamborghini Aventador S.

According to The Star, Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Comm Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the victim lodged a report on the matter on Feb 19.

The victim was approached by a male suspect on the prospect of buying the supercar back in June 2020 and had met up with the suspect a few times and test-drove the car at a second-hand car dealer in Puchong.

“He was even shown a Customs Department Import form to prove that the car was legitimately brought to Malaysia,” Ramli was quoted as saying.

The victim made 18 transactions totalling RM2.4 million to a company’s account from June 15, 2020, after being instructed by the suspect.

“However, in Jan 2022, the victim received photos showing the vehicle had been seized.

“The suspect promised to resolve the issue but has since fled and could not be reached,“ said Ramli.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

Ramli said the police are now looking for Lim Voi Heng, whose last known address is No. 703, Pangsapuri Sri Indah, Jalan Sungai Besi Indah 2, Taman Sungai Besi, 43300 Seri Kembangan, Selangor, to help with further investigations.

He urged those with information to contact Inspector Ruzanna Khairion at 010-442 5916.