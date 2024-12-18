Businessman acquitted of two bribery charges

BUTTERWORTH: The Sessions Court here today acquitted and discharged a businessman of two charges of soliciting and accepting bribes of more than RM600,000, five years ago.

Judge Zulhazmi Abdullah delivered the ruling on Chan Eng Leong, 50, after finding that the defence had successfully raised reasonable doubt at the end of the defence case.

“The court finds that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case. Therefore, the court acquits and discharges Chan of both charges,” he said.

According to the first charge, Chan was accused of soliciting a bribe of US$150,000 from businessman Goh Choon Kim as an inducement to resolve a case involving Goh, which was said under investigation by Bukit Aman under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA).

The alleged offence was said to have taken place at the office of Vangohh Eminent Hotel in Bukit Mertajam at 5 pm, between March 30 and 31, 2019.

For the second charge, Chan was accused of receiving RM615,000 as an inducement to resolve the Goh’s case. The alleged offence took place at the office of Global Tobacco Manufactures Sdn Bhd in Bukit Mertajam at 5 pm on April 1, 2019.

Both charges were framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, punishable under Section 24(1) of the same act. If convicted, the offence carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a fine of no less than five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

Deputy public prosecutor Aznika Mohd Anas appeared for the prosecution while Chan was represented by lawyer RSN Rayer.