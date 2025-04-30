PETALING JAYA: A businessman cum social media influencer was fined for selling Wagyu pizza without a license using a luxury multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

According to Ampang Jaya municipal council (MPAJ)’s Facebook post, several locations were identified where unlicensed hawking activities were taking place, causing public disturbances.

Compounds were issued under the provisions of the MPAJ By-Laws 2007 to ensure the safety and comfort of residents.

MPAJ stated that they are supportive of local entrepreneurial initiatives, however urged all parties to comply with existing rules and regulations in the interest of maintaining public harmony.

“A meeting has been arranged with the relevant parties to discuss and identify the best solutions to ensure that such situations do not recur.

“This initiative also aims to support the development of local entrepreneurs in a proactive manner.”

The council reiterated its commitment to strengthening cooperation with the community to help build a safer, more orderly, and prosperous environment for all.