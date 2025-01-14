ABU DHABI: A busy schedule awaits Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on the third day of his working visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday, including an audience with the UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

After commencing the last day of the visit with the meeting, Anwar will attend the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2025 opening ceremony at ADNEC Centre here.

World leaders expected to participate at ADSW including Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kenya President William Ruto, Nigeria President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Rwanda President Paul Kagame, Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan and Uganda President Yoweri Museveni.

Others include Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Albania Prime Minister Edi Rama, Finland Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

Later, during the ADSW Plenary Session, the Prime Minister will engage in a dialogue entitled ‘ASEAN’s Interconnected Future: Linking Energy, Trade & Prosperity’. This aligns with Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship theme for 2025, ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’

Anwar will also attend the Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards and the ‘Youth 4 Sustainability’ forum.

A key highlight of the visit will be the signing of the Malaysia-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which aims to unlock new opportunities in trade, investment and economic cooperation.

The prime minister’s visit is at the invitation of UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also Ruler of Dubai, to attend the ADSW 2025.

Anwar arrived here on Sunday. This is the Prime Minister’s second visit to the UAE since October 2023 and his first trip abroad since assuming the 2025 ASEAN chair.

After the programme at ADNEC Centre, the Prime Minister is expected to depart for London, United Kingdom, to continue his official programme in the country as part of efforts to enhance Malaysia’s global standing and strengthen the nation’s strategic relationships with key international partners.