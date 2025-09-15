Butterworth weather forecast for Malaysia Day 2025 celebration

GEORGE TOWN: The Malaysian Meteorological Department predicts morning rainfall in Butterworth for tomorrow’s Malaysia Day festivities.

MetMalaysia announced through a Facebook post that cloudy conditions will prevail during the afternoon hours.

The evening celebration will proceed under clear skies with no rainfall expected during the main events.

Temperatures will range from a minimum of 25 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

The Malaysia Day 2025 celebration carries the theme ‘Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni’ and will take place at PICCA Convention Centre@Arena Butterworth.

Various activities are scheduled throughout the day to mark this national occasion. – Bernama