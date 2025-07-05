KUALA LUMPUR: The C.H.A.S.E City vision for the Federal Territories highlighted at the Innovation Strategy Dialogue in Milan, Italy, is aimed at positioning Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan globally as hubs of innovation and progress rooted in MADANI values.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the dialogue brought together global stakeholders, including urban planners, university leaders and industry players to devise innovative approaches in developing sustainable and people-centric districts.

“This morning, the delegation from the Federal Territories Department and I participated in the Innovation Strategy Dialogue, organised by the Alliance for Urban Innovation under the World Economic Forum.

“We will conduct a site study of MIND (Milan Innovation District) and share our experience and CHASE City development principles in this cross-sectoral dialogue.

“This includes space design, flexible infrastructure development and the empowerment of innovative communities,” she said in a Facebook post today.

On Jan 1, Dr Zaliha said that C.H.A.S.E City is her vision to transform all three Federal Territories into Clean, Healthy, Advanced, Safe, and Eco-Friendly cities.