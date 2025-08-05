Police detain 14 in crackdown on ketum trade across three states

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have detained 14 men in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Penang as part of coordinated operations targeting the illegal production and distribution of ketum leaves and water.

Twelve suspects were arrested in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur following two raids on April 24 and May 6, conducted by the General Operations Force (GOF) Central Brigade as part of ‘Op Taring Mitra’.

In a statement today, Central Brigade commander SAC Hakemal Hawari confirmed that authorities seized ketum leaves, processed ketum water, equipment for processing and several vehicles, with a total estimated value of RM657,400.

In a separate raid in Penang, two 23-year-old men were arrested today at a house in Batu Maung, where police recovered 85 kilograms of ketum leaves and 1,500 packets of ketum water worth RM9,300.

According to Barat Daya police chief ACP Sazalee Adam, the suspects had been renting the property for six months to produce and sell the ketum water at RM5 per packet.

Both suspects are being remanded and the case is being investigated under Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952, he said.