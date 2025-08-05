CAAM and Boeing boost KLIA air traffic efficiency with new partnership

PUTRAJAYA: The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has partnered with Boeing to modernise air traffic operations at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA). The collaboration aims to streamline flight paths, reduce fuel consumption, and minimise delays while maintaining current airspace structures.

In a joint statement, CAAM and Boeing confirmed the initiative will introduce smarter descent profiles and optimised flight approaches. Datuk Captain Norazman Mahmud, CAAM CEO, highlighted the partnership’s role in aligning Malaysia’s aviation standards with global best practices.

“By leveraging Boeing’s expertise, we ensure KLIA’s readiness for future passenger growth while prioritising safety and sustainability,“ he said. Mike Sinnett of Boeing noted Malaysia’s projected 50% rise in air travel demand over the next five years, emphasising the need for scalable solutions.

The project will undergo regulatory review before implementation, with Boeing providing technical support. The partnership builds on Boeing’s 78-year presence in Malaysia, reinforcing its commitment to the nation’s aerospace development. - Bernama