JPJEID registration now available at driving institutes nationwide

PUTRAJAYA: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has expanded JPJEID registration to driving institutes (IMs) nationwide, effective today. This move allows easier access to digital services for learner drivers and other JPJ transactions.

JPJ Director-General Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli stated that JPJEID is an account containing a User ID and password, required for accessing the MySIKAP public portal and the MyJPJ application. “With JPJEID registration, citizens can carry out 38 types of JPJ transactions online, including services related to driver licensing,“ he said in a statement.

Aedy Fadly highlighted that individuals who pass the Driving Education Curriculum Test (KPP01) can now apply for a Learner’s Driving Licence (LDL) via MySIKAP. “After successful payment, the LDL licence will be displayed digitally via the MyJPJ application,“ he added.

The initiative aims to streamline public access to JPJ services and support the department’s digital transformation. All learner driving candidates can now register for JPJEID at any IM to conduct transactions through MySIKAP and MyJPJ. - Bernama