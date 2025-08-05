Malaysia vies for UNESCO executive board seat in final nomination phase

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is nearing the final phase of its bid for a seat on the UNESCO Executive Board, with the official announcement set for the UNESCO General Conference in Paris this November. Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek confirmed the country’s active campaign, emphasizing the need for strong backing from member states.

“Several rounds have already taken place, particularly during the early campaign phase, and we are now in the final round. God willing, in November, we will conclude our final tasks before the decision is announced,“ she said at the Cicipan Kebaya event organised by the Malaysian National Commission for UNESCO (SKUM).

Fadhlina, who also serves as SKUM president, highlighted that the event was part of Malaysia’s broader campaign, coinciding with UNESCO’s recognition of the kebaya as an Intangible Cultural Heritage last December.

Further promotional efforts included a visit to Kilim Geoforest Park in Langkawi during the ASEAN Education Ministers’ Meeting in June. “Kilim is the first geopark in Malaysia to receive UNESCO recognition, and the visit showcased our commitment to environmental conservation,“ said Fadzilah Fadzil, secretary of the Ministry of Education’s Strategic Planning and International Relations Division.

The campaign has also been advanced through Malaysia’s Permanent Mission to UNESCO in Paris, with five receptions held so far. “We explained Malaysia’s vision and how we can contribute to UNESCO’s global agenda, particularly in education, heritage, and sustainability,“ Fadzilah added. - Bernama