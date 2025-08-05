Malaysia approves RM11.62 bln in furniture projects as of March 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,533 furniture projects worth RM11.62 billion have been approved as of March this year, according to Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Liew Chin Tong. He revealed that 62% of these investments were domestic, while 38% came from foreign sources.

The government continues to support the industry through the Market Development Grant (MDG), administered by MATRADE. Eligible companies receive RM25,000 for overseas trade promotions and RM5,000 for local events. Liew noted that 314 furniture firms have benefited from the MDG, with 4,148 applications approved—the highest among all sectors.

“From January 2021 to July 2025, MDG-assisted furniture companies generated RM1.46 billion in export sales,“ he said during a Dewan Rakyat session. The grants disbursed to the sector total RM12.25 million.

Addressing concerns about foreign competition, Liew stated that while Malaysia imposes no restrictions on furniture sector investments, MIDA will no longer actively encourage foreign participation, particularly in labour-intensive projects. “Malaysia’s furniture industry is already globally competitive, and we aim to prioritise local growth,“ he added. - Bernama