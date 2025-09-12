CAAM and MetMalaysia sign agreement to boost aviation safety

PUTRAJAYA: The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) and the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) have formalised a collaboration through the signing of the Air Traffic Service Coordination Procedures (ATSCP) to strengthen aviation safety, operational efficiency and resilience in Malaysia’s airspace.

This agreement establishes a robust framework for real-time exchange of meteorological data via an integrated online platform accessible to air traffic controllers.

CAAM stated that this platform will enable more accurate forecasting, faster response to severe weather phenomena and coordinated decision-making between air traffic controllers and pilots.

The signing ceremony was held at CAAM’s Kuala Lumpur Air Traffic Control Centre Complex in Sepang and was officiated by CAAM chief executive officer Datuk Captain Norazman Mahmud and MetMalaysia director-general Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip.

Situated in the heart of the Asia-Pacific, Malaysia is one of the region’s busiest aviation hubs where weather patterns in the equatorial belt are often volatile and unpredictable.

These factors make advanced weather forecasting and seamless information sharing vital for safe and efficient flight operations.

CAAM said the implementation of the ATSCP will bring significant benefits to the aviation industry as pilots will be able to receive timely and precise weather updates that support safer and more informed decision-making in flight.

Air traffic controllers equipped with accurate and up-to-date information will be better positioned to manage traffic flow, reduce delays and ease congestion within Malaysia’s busy airspace.

Airlines will see improved operational efficiency through optimised flight paths, resulting in fuel savings, reduced operating costs and greater environmental sustainability.

Most importantly, these coordinated measures will strengthen Malaysia’s resilience in managing adverse weather, ensuring that the safety of passengers, crew and the wider aviation community remains the highest priority.

Norazman described the milestone as more than a symbolic occasion but a vital achievement reflecting the shared commitment of both organisations towards creating a safer, more efficient and sustainable aviation system.

He stated that meteorological information is the lifeline of safe and smooth aviation operations, noting that in today’s era of global climate change and increasingly unpredictable weather, the need for swift data sharing, clear communication and strong collaboration between CAAM and MetMalaysia is more critical than ever.

This collaboration not only enhances operational efficiency within Malaysian airspace but also strengthens Malaysia’s compliance with International Civil Aviation Organisation standards and recommended practices, further reinforcing the nation’s reputation as a responsible and progressive aviation state.

Both CAAM and MetMalaysia reaffirmed their shared commitment to innovation, adaptability and public service and will continue to explore new areas of cooperation that can support the growth of Malaysia’s aviation industry.

Ultimately, this partnership aims to enhance the overall travel experience for airspace users while safeguarding the highest standards of safety for passengers, crew and the aviation community at large. – Bernama