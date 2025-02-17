KLANG: The Cabinet has approved Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd’s (MRL) proposal to modify the scope of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project from a single-track dual-gauge system to a double-track configuration for the Port Klang segment, said Anthony Loke.

The Transport Minister said the proposal involves Section D of the alignment, spanning 25 kilometres from Jalan Kastam Station in Port Klang to Northport and Westports.

Loke said the construction of the double-track system would not require additional government funding and would not increase the overall development cost of the ECRL project.

“The Cabinet has agreed to build a double-track system, which includes a new standard-gauge track for ECRL services while maintaining the existing metre-gauge track for Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) services.

“This aims to enhance rail cargo capacity and improve rail transport efficiency to Northport and Westports,” he said.

Loke said this at a press conference after the Port Klang Authority’s Chinese New Year celebration and launch of the Malaysia Maritime Single Window (MMSW) at the KSL Convention Centre here today.

He added that the shift to a double-track system is expected to have a significant impact by enabling KTMB and ECRL services to operate independently without relying on each other.

“This will increase the overall rail cargo capacity to Northport and Westports and strengthen the efficiency of the country’s import-export trade industry once the project is fully completed,” he said.

For the construction of the new track, MRL, as the project owner, and China Communications Construction Company Ltd (CCCC), as the main contractor, will release detailed tender information by the end of the month. Priority will be given to qualified Bumiputera contractors with experience in the rail industry.

Loke also noted that the estimated cost of the ECRL project, even with the revised scope for Section D, remains lower than the cost agreed upon in 2017, which originally ended at Jalan Kastam Station without an extension to Northport and Westports.

He highlighted that Section D plays a strategic role in completing the land bridge that connects East Coast ports to West Coast ports via the ECRL, optimising rail transport for cargo services on both the ECRL and KTMB networks.

“Additionally, it ensures seamless connectivity between yards at Kuantan Port and those at Northport and Westports in Port Klang via the ECRL, while also improving KTMB’s operations through the use of the Serendah Bypass to reach yards at Port Klang,“ he said.

The 665-kilometre ECRL project will traverse the East Coast states of Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang before connecting to Selangor on the West Coast.

The section from Kota Bharu to the Gombak Integrated Terminal is scheduled for completion in December 2026 and is set to commence operations in January 2027.

The rail extension from Gombak to Port Klang is expected to be completed by December 2027 and become fully operational in January 2028.