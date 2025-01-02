Cabinet ministers extend FT Day greetings

KUALA LUMPUR: Several Cabinet ministers today extended Federal Territories (FT) Day greetings, expressing hopes for continued sustainability and prosperity for all.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, in a Facebook post, urged the public to keep striving for a more inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous Federal Territories while Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek prayed for the Federal Territories to remain peaceful, prosperous and harmonious.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu highlighted that the theme for Federal Territories Day 2025, ‘Wilayah Persekutuan Kita’ ,reflects the values of unity and shared responsibility in developing the Federal Territories to be more advanced, inclusive and prosperous.

“The success and well-being of the Federal Territories result from our collective efforts and unity, regardless of background.

“Let us continue strengthening our spirit of unity, preserving harmony, and working together for the nation’s progress. May the Federal Territories continue to grow into world-class, prosperous and sustainable cities,” he wrote on Facebook.

Other ministers who conveyed their Federal Territories Day 2025 well wishes include Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir also shared his prayers for the Federal Territories to thrive with unity, innovation and well-being.

“Together, let us build a brighter future for Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Labuan. Let’s continue our efforts to develop a more sustainable, inclusive, and harmonious community for a more progressive Malaysia,” he wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail emphasised that the Federal Territories are not just the nation’s administrative and economic hubs but also symbols of Malaysia’s harmony and progress.

“The uniqueness and diversity within the Federal Territories reflect our aspirations as a united, dynamic, and inclusive nation.

“As Malaysians, let us all play a role in ensuring the Federal Territories continue to grow as centres of innovation, prosperity, and well-being for all,” he wrote on Facebook.

Federal Territories Day is celebrated annually on Feb 1 to commemorate the declaration of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan as Federal Territories. This year marks the 21st celebration since its introduction in 2004.