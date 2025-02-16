Cabinet post: Abdul Karim leaves it to Abang Jo

KUCHING: Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said he will leave the decision regarding his cabinet position to Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg following his defeat in Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) elections yesterday.

Abdul Karim, who holds two ministerial portfolios in Sarawak’s state cabinet, said any matters regarding the appointment of cabinet members are the prerogative of Abang Johari, who is more popularly known as Abang Jo.

“Whether the (party) election outcome will affect me or not, I will need to discuss it with him (Abang Johari) because if the delegates have already made their decision, I will not make things difficult for him.

“Probably, I will have to sit down with him and see if there is a need for him to consider other possibilities, like reshuffling the cabinet. I’m prepared to let go because nobody is bigger than the party...the party has already decided,” he told reporters on the sidelines of PBB’s 16th General Assembly here, today.

Currently, Abdul Karim is Sarawak’s Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts and Minister for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development.

Earlier today, PBB’s elections chairman Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah announced Abdul Karim had failed to defend his position as vice president of the Bumiputera wing of PBB in the party’s elections held yesterday.

He garnered 669 votes, placing him fifth out of six candidates. Only the four candidates with the highest votes will secure the vice president posts.

More than 4,000 delegates attended the three-day general assembly that kicked off on Friday (Feb 14).