Cabinet to decide on student discipline and safety issues tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will decide on issues of discipline and safety involving school students tomorrow following reports of several inappropriate incidents lately.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he held a brief discussion with Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek regarding the matter today.

He stated that the cabinet will discuss the matter in detail during tomorrow’s meeting.

Anwar told reporters this after officiating the joint opening ceremony of the 43rd ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting and its associated meetings at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Yesterday the Prime Minister said that stern action to address disciplinary and safety issues in schools would be discussed by the cabinet.

Several serious incidents involving students have been reported recently including a murder case at a school in Bandar Utama Petaling Jaya.

Rape cases involving several students in Melaka and Kedah have also been reported.

Another matter that has caught public attention is the rise in bullying cases in schools.

Education Ministry data shows that 7,681 bullying cases were recorded last year compared to 6,528 in 2023. – Bernama