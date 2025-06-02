PUTRAJAYA: The proposed guidelines for Muslims attending events at non-Muslim houses of worship will be discussed at tomorrow’s Cabinet meeting, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this when asked after attending the launch of Audits on Government-Linked Companies at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre here today.

“We will discuss that in the Cabinet meeting tomorrow,” he said briefly.

The government is reportedly mulling over a new set of guidelines that covers the involvement of Muslims in celebrations, funerals, and ceremonies of non-Muslims, as well as visits and events held at non-Muslim houses of worship.

Prior to this, the Religious Affairs Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said that these guidelines were being developed to promote social and cultural harmony among Malaysia’s diverse, multi-religious society.

He explained that the guidelines are intended to provide Muslims with guidance on attending celebrations or ceremonies of other religious groups in a manner that is respectful, adheres to proper etiquette, and maintains Islamic faith.

However, reports indicate that some groups have criticised the proposal, particularly the requirement to seek permission from religious authorities if the event involves Muslims, as well as ensuring that such events do not contain elements that may offend the sensitivities of Muslims.