Police identify victims of helicopter incident

BENTONG: Police have established the identity of the victim killed in the incident that saw a Bell 206L4 helicopter catching fire while landing to refuel here this morning.

Bentong district police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar identified him as Finsen Resky Sembiring, 27, an Indonesian engineer.

“The victim, who was at the landing site, is believed to have been killed by the helicopter’s rotor blade after it lost control while hovering three feet above the ground during refueling, causing the aircraft’s skid to scrape against the landing surface before overturning and catching fire.

“However, another victim, a 44-year-old Indonesian pilot identified as Kustiyadi, only sustained minor injuries,“ he told reporters on location here today.

Zaiham said the helicopter, which had been carrying out work for Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) for the past six days, flew from the project site about 16 kilometres from the location of the accident, adding that it had permission to use the area at the campsite to refuel.

Zaiham said a 38-year-old local security guard who was in the guardhouse about 100 metres from the landing site managed to save the pilot by pulling him out of the burning aircraft.

“So far, there are two witnesses, including the security guard who is the key witness,“ he said, adding that they are awaiting results from the police forensic team and the Air Accident Investigation Bureau.

Meanwhile, Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said initial investigations revealed that the helicopter, owned by Zaveryna Utama from Indonesia and registered in Malaysia, was believed to be used for transporting construction materials for TNB’s electrical poles, noting that approximately six trips were made from Jan 21.

“However, during the incident, no construction materials were being transported as the helicopter was about to begin its operations,“ he told reporters after attending the opening ceremony of Ketech Asia Sdn Bhd, an ammunition manufacturing factory in Lipis today.

Meanwhile, a check by Bernama found that police officers are securing the site to keep out members of the public, especially those from the nearby campsite. Media practitioners are only allowed to be within 100 metres of the wreckage.

The victim’s body was taken to Bentong Hospital after the police forensic unit completed its probe at the location.

Meanwhile, Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail conveyed condolences to the victim’s family in a Facebook post.

“Thank you to the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, the Royal Malaysia Police, the Health Department personnel, and all parties involved in the operation,“ read the post.