Four killed in Philippines plane crash

MANILA: A small plane crashed on a farm in the southern Philippines on Thursday, killing four people on board, authorities said.

Police said they had not yet determined the cause of the crash of the fixed-wing aircraft near the farming municipality of Ampatuan on Mindanao island. None of those killed have so far been identified.

The plane struck a water buffalo during the crash, causing severe injuries to the animal, regional police spokesman Jopy Ventura told AFP.

Municipal rescuer Rhea Martin said they found four dead bodies at the crash site, which has been cordoned off by the authorities.

“The bodies were found near the plane,“ she told AFP, adding: “The plane was cut in half.”

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines confirmed the crash of an unspecified aircraft but said they had no other details.