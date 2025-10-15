Cabinet to discuss stronger student discipline and social media measures

PUTRAJAYA: The Cabinet will discuss firm measures to address issues of discipline and safety in schools, including the influence of social media among students, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said recent serious incidents in schools called for immediate intervention.

“We will be holding a meeting on this matter. When we look at it closely, almost everything stems from smartphones, social media and apps.

“So, perhaps today or tomorrow, I will convene a Cabinet meeting to deliberate on the issue. Firm action must be taken...of course, there will be various reactions (from the public), but action is necessary,” he told reporters after attending the Ministry of Finance’s monthly assembly here today. - Bernama