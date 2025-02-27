Call for child protection measures at public spaces

PETALING JAYA: Public spaces frequented by children must have comprehensive child protection measures to ensure their safety, said Child Rights and Innovation Betterment Foundation co-chairman Srividhya Ganapathy.

Her comments came following a 19-year-old man’s arrest for allegedly attempting to molest a young girl at a mosque in Batang Kali. The alleged assailant was later confirmed to be holding a person with disabilities (PwD) card for having a learning dysfunction.

Srividhya also called on the authorities to implement child protection measures in schools and places of worship, provide adequate security, have specially trained child safety personnel, and institute protection policies and mechanisms to enable children to raise the alarm in the event they face impending danger.

“Malaysians tend to take videos but not get involved in situations where physical violence and abuse occur in public.

“We must change this mindset and do the right thing, while the government raises awareness and educates the public that child protection comes first.”

She said awareness of 24-hour hotlines should be increased and manned by trained personnel to provide an immediate response, especially since the government is obligated to protect all children under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child which Malaysia ratified in 1995.

“Also, the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 applies to every child and is enforceable in Malaysia against anyone regardless of social status.

“Every child suffering from trauma should be supported and assisted by qualified and trained healthcare professionals and psychologists.”

Srividhya also said current reporting of the mosque incident seeks to emphasise the perpetrator’s PwD status.

“This is harmful, serves little purpose, and will only worsen bias and prejudice in the minds of the public that PwD are not to be trusted and are sexual perpetrators.”

She said it will also hinder efforts to fully integrate the PwD community into society, as the ability or disability of any offender has no bearing when it comes to protecting children.

Srividhya said the absence of SOPs and laws to protect PwD cardholders’ confidentiality and prevent public bias also hinders efforts to address child protection issues.

“Everyone has equal rights to justice regardless of their disability. Shifting the focus to the alleged perpetrator’s disability rather than concentrating on the offence is dangerous and unwarranted.”

Clinical child psychologist Dr Noor Aishah Rosli supported Srividhya’s call for increased supervision in public spaces and stricter safeguarding measures, especially in religious institutions where people should feel safe even though individuals with behavioural challenges are present.

“Individuals with certain disabilities can still be held accountable for their actions, but it is crucial to involve forensic psychologists and psychiatrists when assessing the accountability of those with PwD status to determine cognitive capacity and intent, as the legal system often evaluates accountability based on it.”

Noor Aishah said when a child witnesses or experiences a crime committed by someone with PwD status, he may develop negative stereotypes or fears leading to misconceptions that individuals with disabilities are dangerous or have unpredictable behaviour.

She said public education campaigns play a vital role in raising awareness about disabilities, including the behaviours and challenges faced by individuals with PwD status to help set appropriate expectations about their actions.